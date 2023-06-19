Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $435,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $3,252,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.