Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Earthstone Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.11% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

