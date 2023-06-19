Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $89.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $2.1262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

