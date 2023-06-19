Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises about 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAIN opened at $39.20 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 81.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

