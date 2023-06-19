Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 289,068 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,068 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises 3.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,881 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 52,998 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

