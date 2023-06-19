Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 1,325 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.