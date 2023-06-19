Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 1,325 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,964.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.