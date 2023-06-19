Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $193.00 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

