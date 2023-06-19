Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 1,470 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

