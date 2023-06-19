Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 73,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock worth $27,237,222. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

