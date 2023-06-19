Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 12,107 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

BMY stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

