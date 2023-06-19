Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.99 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

