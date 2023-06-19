Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.