Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

