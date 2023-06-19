Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

