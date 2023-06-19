Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.10% of Putnam Premier Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.04.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.