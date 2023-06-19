Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 248,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Trading Up 1.2 %

Reservoir Media stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.