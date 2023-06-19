Santos FC Fan Token One Day Volume Tops $4.88 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $13.95 million and $4.88 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00011625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

