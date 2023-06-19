Saxon Interests Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

