Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Raised to $60.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 353.72 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.