Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

