Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,044 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

