Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.37 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

