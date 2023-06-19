Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.34 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.