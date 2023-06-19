Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

