SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.51 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

