SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.51 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.12.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
