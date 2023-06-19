Shapeways Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSE:SHPW)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

Shapeways Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHPW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Greg Kress acquired 50,000 shares of Shapeways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.