Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Mirova grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 182,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

