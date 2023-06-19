Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Drops By 9.6%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

