Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 11.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Bucher Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Bucher Industries stock opened at $435.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.57. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $445.00.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

