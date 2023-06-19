Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 11.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.
Bucher Industries Trading Down 2.2 %
Bucher Industries stock opened at $435.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.57. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $445.00.
About Bucher Industries
