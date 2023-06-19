Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Decreases By 13.7%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Community Health Systems Stock Up 3.4 %
Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
