Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 9.9%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

