Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 9.9%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of Glencore stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
About Glencore
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.