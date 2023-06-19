Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Drops By 12.4%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,538,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 6,321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,538.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GWLLF opened at $1.16 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.