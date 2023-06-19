Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Drops By 7.1%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRNWF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

GRNWF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

