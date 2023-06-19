Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Decreases By 12.6%

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 2,519,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitong Securities Stock Performance

HTNGF stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Haitong Securities has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

