Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Drops By 13.6%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Halfords Group Price Performance

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLFDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

