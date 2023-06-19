Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 13.2%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

