Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Increases By 12.6%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

LFDJF stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

