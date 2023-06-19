Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

