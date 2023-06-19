Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.5 %

Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.