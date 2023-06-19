Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $1,186,380.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30.
- On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.
Snowflake Trading Down 3.6 %
SNOW stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.28 and a 1-year high of $205.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
