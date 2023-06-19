SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

