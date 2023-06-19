SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

