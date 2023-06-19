Somu Subramaniam Sells 50,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,787,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,329,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $31.99 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.