Somu Subramaniam Sells 50,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,787,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,329,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $31.99 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.