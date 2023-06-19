Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,540 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.