S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $395.21 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $402.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.21 and its 200 day moving average is $354.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

