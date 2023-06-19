S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Reduced by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $395.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.21 and its 200-day moving average is $354.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

