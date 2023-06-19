SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,727,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.