SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,997 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.