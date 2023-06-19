SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

