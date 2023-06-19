SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,472,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 179,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,234,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $429.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

